GILFORD — James C. Annis, 70, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after a courageous and private battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Jim was born in Miami, FL, to James Martin Annis and Barbara Phyllis (née Wilkinson), and grew up in Gilford. He was the eldest of three sons, brother to Randy H. and Mark Victor.
Jim was a graduate of Laconia High School and Bryant & Stratton Business School. He went on to work with his father and brother Randy at their family business, Lily Pond Manufactured Housing, which he later developed into his own enterprise, Modular Building Concepts. He was a charismatic salesman and a deeply knowledgeable building consultant. As an active member of his community, Jim served on the budget committee, as chairman of Gilford School Board, and as an advocate for local businesses.
Jim held a lifelong passion for racing and motorsports. He went on to attain his AMA expert-class license and competed in the Loudon Classic motorcycle race. Jim took up hobbies with enthusiasm, including golfing, skiing, fly fishing, gardening, and especially cooking. He loved researching techniques and collecting specialized equipment, living by the motto, “Always have the right tool for the job.” Jim — Jimbo to those who knew him well — treasured time spent laughing with family and friends, and was happiest when those around him were enjoying the present moment. He unreservedly encouraged others to pursue their own passions and talents.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Anne Marie Smith Annis of Gilford, NH; his sons, Jarrod James and wife Amanda of Brooklyn, NY, Jesse Richard and wife Sandra Anna of Asheville, NC; and daughter, Ashley Marie and significant other, Jonathan George of Sanbornton, NH; brother, Randy H. and wife Mia of Laconia, NH; mother-in-law, Shirley Snow-Whitcher and husband Neil of Belmont, NH; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his father, James Martin; his mother, Barbara Phyllis; his brother, Mark Victor; and his niece, Amy (Annis) Colby.
In his final days, Jim was compassionately cared for by the nursing staff on the fourth floor of Concord Hospital-Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Program c/o Hitchcock Foundation, 1 Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH 03756 or Friends of Amy, Bank of New Hampshire, 62 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.