FT. MYERS, Fla. — J. Todd Hammond, 48, of Ft. Myers, Florida, suffered a cardiac arrest on October 9, 2021. Sadly, and shocking to his loved ones, Todd passed away October 11, 2021 at Westside Regional Medical Center, Plantation, FL. Through the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency of Miami, Florida, Todd lives on through his gift of life to others.
Todd was born in Laconia, NH, January 24, 1973, the son of the late Stanley F. Hammond and Beverley (Black) Hammond of Chocorua, NH, where he grew up. He attended Kennett High School, Conway, NH, and graduated from Northfield Mt. Hermon School, Northfield, MA. Todd went on to the University of Arizona then transferred to Southern New Hampshire University where he received his BS in Sports Management and his MBA.
He participated in a variety of sports throughout his school years, including body building where he won trophies and was mentioned as an upcoming teenage body builder in Muscle Magazine. Todd was employed as a restaurant server in New Hampshire, Virginia, Las Vegas, California and Florida, and worked at radio stations in Jersey City and Las Vegas. He was an avid reader and prolific writer, having just completed a book which the family plans to publish. He enjoyed attending musical concerts, following the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and attending prep school basketball tournaments with his Dad. He took pleasure in PEI vacations, working out at the gym, and spending time with family and friends. Todd delighted in cooking very spicy vegan food. He shared his views on the current state of our country with passion and articulation. He traveled lightly, thought deeply, and spoke in his deep voice with brevity. To quote one of his friends, “He laughed from his soul.”
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Ethel (Elliott) and Richard J. Black, Charlotte (Gill) and Edward J. Hammond; a childhood friend, Travis Wiggin; and his father, Stanley F. Hammond who passed away in 2008. Todd is survived by his mother, Beverley (Black) Hammond of Chocorua, NH; brother, Joshua Hammond; and nephew Zachary Hammond of San Rafael, CA; his special friend, Grace Dick of Newport News, VA; and his extended family of aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.
Joshua said, “Todd was a great big brother” and he is so very thankful for their last time together on a family vacation at Ft. Myers Beach, August 2021. Todd’s Bonefish Grill family in Bonita Springs said, “Todd brought such light and kindness to our restaurant.”
An in-person service will be held November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST at St. Andrews Church, 678 Whittier Road, Tamworth, NH 03886. Reverend Caroline Hines will officiate. The service will also be on zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/94269981175 Meeting ID: 942 6998 1175. Passcode: 657235.
Burial will follow at the Chocorua Cemetery, 12 Deer Hill Road, Chocorua, NH 03817.
Deepest gratitude is extended to All County Funeral Home and Crematorium of Lake Worth, FL, and Lord’s Funeral Home of Center Ossipee, NH, in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a favorite book or monetary donation may be made to the Chocorua Public Library, 25 Deer Hill Road, Chocorua, NH 03817, or a donation to The Salvation Army, 2400 Edison Avenue, Ft. Myers, FL 33901.
Todd’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the following for their love and support:
Westside Regional Medical Center staff and Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency staff, Reverend Caroline Hines and St. Andrews Church, Todd’s Bonefish Grill family, and his other friends and extended family.
“In their last hour, they gave a Lifetime.” Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency, Miami, FL.
