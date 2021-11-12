Irene J. DeNauw, 96

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Irene J. DeNauw of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with her sons at her bedside.
She was born August 13, 1925 in Lakeport, NH, to Arthur and Emma (Breton) Lessard. She married Victor J. DeNauw Jr. on August 14, 1954. They made their home in Gilford, NH, and raised four children.
They were co-owners and operators of DeNauw’s Restaurant of New Hampshire with Victor’s brother Frank and his wife Marcel.
Irene worked for the Laconia Evening Citizen for many years before retiring to Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents,; husband Victor; eldest son Peter; sisters, Anita Faretra, Cecile Waldon, Evelyn Contigiana-Lemay; and her brothers, Rene and Peter (Beau) Lessard.
Irene is survived by her son, Mark DeNauw and his husband Robert Azua-DeNauw of Sun City, AZ; her son, Michael DeNauw and his wife Lee of Edgewater, FL; and her daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Silvestri and her husband Richard of Belmont, NH; her grandchildren, Dillon Cross of Vermont, Nicholas Silvestri and his wife Samantha of Belmont, NH, and Steven Silvestri of Belmont, NH; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Parker Silvestri; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for burial will be made at a later date in Laconia, NH, during the summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Hospital or Smile Train.
