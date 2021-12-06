TILTON — Howard D. Elliott of Tilton passed away peacefully at the NH Veteran’s Home on December 5, 2021, after lengthy illness.
Born in Laconia, NH on February 18, 1932, he was the son of Dennis and Leona Erlene (Batchelder) Elliott. He attended the Whiteface and Lower Corner Schools in Sandwich. He has been a resident of the Sandwich and Center Harbor area most all his life.
Howard served in the US Army 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict.
Howard worked at Scott and Williams for many years before he got ill at the of age 40 and became disabled.
Howard enjoyed gardening (best potatoes), riding his motorcycle, hunting, and fishing and photography. He also was a huge cat lover. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed reading the Union Leader every day.
Howard is survived by his brother, Ray Elliott of Sandwich; nieces, Lynne Elliott, Robin West, Kim Elliott Lewis; and nephews, Rob Elliott and Tony Elliott; Several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in Howard’s memory to the NH Veterans Home Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter St, Tilton, NH 03276 or the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
The family would like to thank the NH Veteran’s Home for all his great care.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
