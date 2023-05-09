Hope I. French, 101

Hope I. French, 101

PLYMOUTH — Hope Isabell Amos French of Plymouth passed peacefully at the age of 101 on Feb. 18. She was born in Woodstock to Clifford Dewey Amos and Charlotte (Young) Amos on Jan. 31, 1922. She told many stories about growing up in Woodstock with her parents and sister Irene (Amos) Ayotte. She attended schools in Woodstock and Lincoln, and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1943. It was at UNH where she met her future husband, John Randall French of Rumney. Hope worked as a teacher in Marlborough, following graduation until her marriage.

Hope and John married in Woodstock on Feb. 19, 1945. Together they raised two children. They lived in Beebe River and Plymouth for the majority of their 52-years marriage. During their marriage, Hope worked at home raising their children, and later assisted in John’s surveying business. Hope and John partnered with Sam and Bernice Hall to found Tenney Mountain Ski Area in 1961, where Hope and Bernice ran ticket sales and the snack bar, while John and Sam manned the T-bar lift in the early years.

