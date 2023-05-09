Hope I. French, 101

PLYMOUTH — Hope Isabell Amos French of Plymouth passed peacefully at the age of 101 on Feb. 18. She was born in Woodstock to Clifford Dewey Amos and Charlotte (Young) Amos on Jan. 31, 1922. She told many stories about growing up in Woodstock with her parents and sister Irene (Amos) Ayotte. She attended schools in Woodstock and Lincoln, and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1943. It was at UNH where she met her future husband, John Randall French of Rumney. Hope worked as a teacher in Marlborough, following graduation until her marriage.
Hope and John married in Woodstock on Feb. 19, 1945. Together they raised two children. They lived in Beebe River and Plymouth for the majority of their 52-years marriage. During their marriage, Hope worked at home raising their children, and later assisted in John’s surveying business. Hope and John partnered with Sam and Bernice Hall to found Tenney Mountain Ski Area in 1961, where Hope and Bernice ran ticket sales and the snack bar, while John and Sam manned the T-bar lift in the early years.
Hope loved to paint and draw. She was a talented seamstress, and was always busy quilting, doing needlepoint or braiding a rug. She also loved and collected antiques, art, Native American Indian pottery and jewelry. Hope and John loved to travel throughout the U.S. and Canada. One of their favorites was a photo safari in Kenya sponsored by the Quincy Bog Society in 1983.
Hope was predeceased by her husband John in March 1997.
Hope leaves behind their son, John Jr., his wife Barbara (Furlong); and her daughter Janice. Hope spent many happy hours visiting with her granddaughter, Kendall Jahnke and her husband Grant; and her grandson Sean and his wife Kelly, and was thrilled with the arrival of her great-granddaughter, Charlotte, who, thanks to technology, she was able to see her achieving many early milestones.
A graveside service will be held in the Highland Cemetery, Quincy Road, Rumney, on Monday, May 15, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Arthritis Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the French family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
