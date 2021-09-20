Herbert J. Olson, 89

MEREDITH — With very sad hearts we regret to say that our loving father Herbert 'Herb' John Olson, 89, residing at Meredith Bay Colony Club, has gone to be with the woman he loved with all his heart, our Mom, Shirl. Dad slipped into eternity early on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Herb was born on January 28, 1932 in Cambridge, MA, the son of John and Ingeborg (Frisk) Olson.
He graduated from Arlington High School in 1949. He joined the United States Air Force in 1951, where he served in Japan for two and a half years, Albuquerque, NM, for four months, and Hanscom Field for eight months. Herb and Shirley Peterson were married on May 10, 1957. He worked as a machinist during the day and went to Northeastern College at night until Monsanto Corp. hired him in Springfield, MA. There he bought his first home, worked full-time, and went to school at night for six years to get his mechanical engineering degree to support his growing family. In 1958-59 Mom and Dad purchased a slice of heaven at Lake Shore Park in Gilford, NH, where they spent every summer.
In 1970, he moved his family to a newly built house in Chelmsford, MA, and worked at Nashua Corp as a Project Engineer, until retiring in March of 1994. Over the years, he and Shirley also purchased property in Fort Meyers, FL, so that they could enjoy the beach, biking, and bathing suits year round.
Anyone who knew Herb saw the love and selfless devotion he showed toward our mom Shirley and 'his girls’ aptly naming the camp at Lake Winnipesaukee 'Herbs Harem.'
Dad enjoyed nothing better than entertaining his family and friends with his unending diatribe of jokes. He had a spirit of adventure and enjoyed traveling all over the globe with his beloved Shirl. He loved fishing, skiing, kicking up his heels on the dance floor at LSP, spending long hot days at the beach, playing cards till late night, drinking Glugg, and laughing, and laughing some more.
Herb is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Christine Roaf and her husband Bruce of Hampton, NH, Jo-Ann Olson-Thompson and her husband Steven “Burley” of San Diego, CA, and Debbie Kinne and her husband Dave of Narraganset, RI. He also leaves behind his younger brother Richie Olson of Westford, MA. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Erik Roaf, Amy DuPrat and her husband Heath, Dana Rich and his wife Meghan, and Kelcy Porizky and her husband Josh; his great-grandchildren, Brinley and Gunnar Roaf, Madelyn and Owen DuPrat, Kara Porizky, and Fallon Rich; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley Olson, and his older brother Roy Olson.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Service will immediately follow.
A Private Burial will take place at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
