FRANKLIN — Herbert F. Whiting, 89, a resident of Webster Lake, Franklin for many years, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Concord Hospital Laconia. Herb was born in Concord, NH on December 28, 1931, son of Herbert C. and Gladys E. (Bonnallie) Whiting. Herb spent his younger days on his grandfather's farm on Water St. in Boscawen and was a proud descendant of Frances Willard.
He was a graduate of Concord High School, class of 1951 and attended Boston School of Practical Art and Bentley College. After college he served in the New Hampshire National Guard and during the Korean War, served as a Corporal in the U. S. Army. While there he was the recipient of the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman's Badge as well as other campaign ribbons. He was also the recipient of the Ambassador for Peace Award from the Republic of Korea.
Herb worked for the State of New Hampshire in the Office of State Planning for many years prior to his retirement.
Herb was very active in town affairs. He was the Assessor for the City of Franklin and served as President of the New Hampshire Assessor's Association and was Chairman of the Franklin Zoning Board.
He was a sportsman, photographer, gardener and culinary genius. He was a former member of the Franklin Targeteers and current member of the Sunset Mountain Fish and Game Club where he was an avid shooter and hand loader. He and his wife Zarne raised and showed Golden Retrievers for many years at Kingsborough Kennel.
His family includes his wife, Suzanne "Zarne" (Dufault) Whiting, whom he married on July 10, 1965; his three sons, Herbert W. Whiting and his son Eric; Michael P. Nolin and his wife Jane and their children, Nicholas and Amy; and Paul F. Whiting and his sons, Mitchell and Nathan; his brother, Richard W. Whiting and his wife Lisbeth of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl and their children.
According to Herb's wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A service in the chapel with military honors will be held for Herb on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in memory of Herb, may be offered to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Food Pantry, 21 Centre St., Concord, NH 03301, where he and his wife attend.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
