Helene R. Boisvert 70

MEREDITH — Helene Rita Boisvert 70, of Parade Road, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Helene was born on Sept. 06, 1952, in Laconia, to the late Marie (Bedard) Bedard and Rene A. Bedard. She graduated from Laconia High School and achieved her Bachelor of Science from Plymouth State College. She worked at Lakes Region General Hospital and Hannaford’s before retiring in Meredith.
Helene loved horses and would ride her horse, Thunder, every weekend. She also enjoyed gardening, the ocean, and reading books.
Helene is survived her son, Christian Boisvert; grandson, Joshua Morse; two sisters, Nancy Butler and Loretta Predmore and her husband Jack Predmore; brother, Normand Bedard and his close friend, Tawnia Lester; nieces and nephews, Dawn Butler, Angela Bedard, Alicia Donovan, and John Predmore; and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Helene was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Gary Butler and nephew, Tony Bedard.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring of 2023 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
