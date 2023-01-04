Helene R. Boisvert 70

MEREDITH — Helene Rita Boisvert 70, of Parade Road, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Helene was born on Sept. 06, 1952, in Laconia, to the late Marie (Bedard) Bedard and Rene A. Bedard. She graduated from Laconia High School and achieved her Bachelor of Science from Plymouth State College. She worked at Lakes Region General Hospital and Hannaford’s before retiring in Meredith.

