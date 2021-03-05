LITCHFIELD — Helen Louise (Bersaw) Cook, 81, of Litchfield, NH, beloved wife and mother, passed away on February 25, 2021, after a lengthy illness at Bedford Hills Center, Bedford, NH.
She was born to the late Alfred and Anita Bourassa (name changed later to Bersaw) on June 28, 1939, in Franklin, NH. Helen attended Franklin High School and Plymouth State College before marriage.
She was married to David S. Cook for 60 years this coming September. They lived together briefly in Nashua, NH, and then in Litchfield, NH, for 58 years.
Helen is survived by four children, Alan Cook, Cindy Langdon and partner Robert Peaslee, Patrick Cook and Michael Cook, all of New Hampshire. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Dinofa and brother Roger Bersaw; along with four grandchildren, Brent, Brian, Julie, Daniel; and one great-grandchild, Weston.
Helen worked at Happy Daze Kindergarten in Litchfield, NH, as a teacher and later owned and operated The Book Rack in Nashua, NH. She was a fantastic cook, family caregiver and avid reader who loved to travel and experience varied activities including the beach, playing cards, sewing, snowmobiling, skiing, the Red Hatters and shopping. She often had a house full of relatives and family members, visiting neighbors and a yard full of neighborhood children. In later years, Helen enjoyed the winter months with her husband at their vacation home in southern California near Palm Springs. Laughter and humor were part of every day, and every holiday was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home, located at 26 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH 03060, with a burial following immediately at Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 152 Hillcrest Rd., Litchfield, NH 03052.
Thoughts and prayers may be sent to the family home at 18 Cutler Road, Litchfield, NH 03052 and will be memorialized at the Celebration of Life ceremony in the Spring.
