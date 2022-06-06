ROCHESTER — Heidi L. LeClaire, 57, of Farmington Road, Rochester, died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Heidi was born September 20, 1964 in Laconia to the late Nelson and Pricilla (Gray) LeClaire.
Heidi loved sitting at a beach, park, or coffee table, and be surrounded by family and friends just talking. She loved going on long car rides.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Farquharson, and his fiancé Danielle Hassler, and Michael Sulloway; daughters, Melissa Sulloway, Sallyann Sulloway, Samanatha Sulloway, Jennifer Miller, and Natalie Miller; eight grandchildren; brothers, Nelson Leclaire, and his wife Allison, and Norman LeClaire, and his wife Beth; and her sister, Katlin Groleau, and her husband Jon. Heidi is predeceased be her parents; and her first husband, Charles Farquharson; and her second husband, James Sulloway.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.