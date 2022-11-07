CONCORD — Harry B. Blinn, 85, of West Parish Road, Concord, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred Burritt and Julia Marcella (Nichols) Blinn. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a graduate of RCA Institutes class of 1956. Harry and his wife Elaine owned and operated the Belknap Point Motel in Gilford for over 20 years.
Harry was a talented lifelong musician, playing in various bands in Concord, Hopkinton, Gilford, Meredith and Plymouth, as well as Connecticut in his younger years. He was a lover of animals, especially his many dogs, and leaves behind his yellow lab Dixie. Harry enjoyed boating since his childhood, and loved lake life on Winnipesaukee.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two stepdaughters, Janella and Jeana Fritz, and his brother, Donald Blinn.
Harry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine (Cagnola) Blinn of Concord; his two sons, Jeffrey Blinn and his wife Kim of Parker, Colorado, and Anthony Blinn and his wife Tina of Concord; his daughter, Alanna Casey and her husband Tim, of Mason; nine grandchildren, Staci and Joseph Blinn, Andrew and Shannon Parr, Elizabeth, Katie and Annie Blinn, and Liam and Nora Casey; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 8, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 9, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St., Concord. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests you consider becoming a blood donor at the American Red Cross, or if you are unable, donations can be made to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.