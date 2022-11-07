Harry B. Blinn, 85

Harry B. Blinn, 85

CONCORD — Harry B. Blinn, 85, of West Parish Road, Concord, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred Burritt and Julia Marcella (Nichols) Blinn. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a graduate of RCA Institutes class of 1956. Harry and his wife Elaine owned and operated the Belknap Point Motel in Gilford for over 20 years.

