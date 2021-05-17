LACONIA — Harriet Bernice Meade died peacefully at her home with her family by her side Thursday, May 14, 2021.
Harriet was born in Ansonia, CT, on February 15, 1931, to Ruth Germain Sloss and John Davidson Sloss. While the Great Depression of the 1930s was impacting the world, there was a piano on Holbrook Street that would become Harriet’s lifetime passion. Harriet studied piano until her graduation from Ansonia High School Class of 1948.
In 1954 at a Memorial Day picnic, Harriet Sloss met Bob Meade, the love of her life. On June 13, 1955, Bob and Harriet married at Christ Church in Ansonia, CT. Soon after, as a member of the US Army, Bob was then stationed in Eniwetok. Upon his return, Harriet and Bob moved to Miami Beach, FL, where Bob began his career with AT&T, and with great anticipation, they welcomed the arrivals of their growing family: David, Dana, and Bobby. Harriet held a quiet faith, a love of music, a resonating beauty, and an unwavering love for her family - a love that would expand into the outreaches of humanity.
In 1963 the family moved to Connecticut. Happy to be close to family and friends, Harriet and Bob purchased a home in Guilford where they and their children attended Christ Episcopal Church — a community where lifetime friendships would be forged. Harriet spent hours rehearsing with Alfred Swinden, the church organist, choir director, and dear friend. The church organ was magnificent as was the choir, and Harriet thrived in this setting where faith and music were unified.
Harriet loved the water, and she and her family spent many a summer boating in Guilford and enjoying picnics on Grass Island. Family vacations to Prudence Island on Narraganset Bay with her beloved brother Jack and sister-in-law Claire were loved by all; after a day of swimming, digging for clams, biking and sharing in summer fun, Aunt Harriet and Aunt Claire would make sumptuous meals around which the family would gather — and they were the best cooks a teenager could ask for. Harriet and Claire, having joined the Prudence Island Quilters Guild, also spent many a warm day crafting beautiful patterns.
In 1995 Harriet and Bob retired to New Hampshire and quickly learned that everyone loves New Hampshire! Family and friends had a new destination for gatherings and celebrations. Harriet loved good company, great food, and cheer.
In her true spirit: work hard, play hard, and above all else, sing!
Harriet will be dearly missed by her daughter Dana; her son, Bob and his wife Mary; her grandchildren, Robert, Mary Ruth, Katie, Clancy, Aidan, and Brody; her nieces and nephews, Karen, and her husband Twan, Donna and her husband Cecil, Becky, Evan, Gary and his wife Cheryl, Wayne, Kelly, Sis, Joe, Dillon, Josie, Sarah, Miles, Thomas and his wife Heidi.
The Meade family would like to thank the Reverend Robin Thomas Soler and the entire parish of Trinity Episcopal Church, Meredith, NH, for your prayers and love. Harriet and Bob were blessed to be members of Trinity Episcopal Church.
To Dr. Ronald Witkin, for your professionalism and compassion, thank you.
Funeral services will be at a later date to be determined by family, at the Memorial Garden Trinity Episcopal Church, Meredith, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Harriet's name be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 635, Meredith, NH 03253-0635.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
