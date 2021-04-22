ALTON — Gwendolyn Minor Jones, 84 years young, of Alton, NH, passed away at home December 31, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Springfield, MA, November 6, 1936, the daughter of George Arlon and Shirley (Roberts) Minor. She lived in the Springfield, MA, area until 7-years-old, moving to Laconia, NH, in 1943. In 1948 her parents purchased the Mt. Major Country Store in Alton Bay.
A graduate of Alton Central High, Penny (as she was known by family and friends) completed one year at UNH before marrying the love of her life, Russell E. Jones, who predeceased her on November 4, 2020. They were married for 65 years, working side by side raising five children.
She began working for the Town of Alton in 1974 and later was elected to the position of Town Clerk, holding that office for 24 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed working with the citizens of Alton, being a pivotal part of elections, keeping town records accurate and organized — delighting in the research of it all. She enjoyed her service as a Justice of the Peace and officiating at many, many wedding ceremonies. She took this role seriously and wished every couple all the best. She proudly and generously served on many town and state committees, dedicating a multitude of volunteer hours. She was a member of the Town Clerks Association, retiring as an honorary member of NH City and Town Clerks Association with over twenty years of service.
She found great strength in her Baha’i Faith, she served as an officer of the Local Spiritual Assembly in Alton, NH, and Citrus County, FL.
She was proud of and deeply loved her family. She was respected by all, known for her positive energy and kindness, warm smiles, her delicious chocolate chip cookies, which will be missed. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and proudly rode her Honda Dream motorcycle.
Gwendolyn is survived by her sister, Gail Minor-Babin and her husband Louis Babin of Littleton, NH; daughters and spouses, Liz and Russell Lampman of Union, Cathy and Daniel Cornelissen of Meredith, Julie and Jacky Schwartz of Hatley, MS, Nancy and Joey DeNauw of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Bert and Patricia Souliere of Alton, Molly Souliere of Cary, NC, Alex Cornelissen of Meredith, Jason and Carrie Cornelissen of Meredith, Sarah and Cliff Weems of Highlands Ranch, CO, Emily and Dave Hodges of Okolona, MS, Ashley and Justin Burt of Starkville, MS, Amanda and Chris Siff of Brooksville, FL; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Samie, Robin, Danielle, Ciara, Liam and Caiden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Russell Jones Jr.; and brother, Donald Minor.
Services will be held graveside at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton, NH, on May 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
