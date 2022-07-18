MEREDITH — Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99, of 23 Pleasant Street, Meredith, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home.
Gwendolyn "Gwen" was born on March 29, 1923, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Charles Reneau and Ida (Kimball) Reneau.
Gwen graduated from high school and nurses training in Laconia, and went on to proudly serve her country as a (2nd Lieutenant) registered nurse in the U.S. Army. After the U.S. Army she worked as a nurse in a hospital for several years before having a family. She lived in Bethel, ME for many years before returning to NH to live in Meredith.
Gwen most enjoyed her time summering at “the camp” where she loved to sail and, in her later years, enjoyed kayaking, which she continued until just a few years ago. She delighted in having guests at the camp, all were welcome.
Gwen is survived by her two sons, Tom Stecher and his wife Karen of Gilford, and Mike Stecher and his wife Kicki of Frisco, CO; two daughters, Terry Mastro and her husband Joe of Moultonborough, and Mary Stecher of Lewiston, ME; 11 grandchildren, Sarah Dreshaj, Larry Smith, Donella Phillips, Michael McLaughlin, Jared McLaughlin, Randy Gross, Julie Gross, Lucas Stecher, Lina Stecher, Gunnar Stecher and Beck Stecher; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gwen was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Stecher and brother, Elwyn Reneau.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held at “the camp” 47 Pot O’Beans Rd., Moultonborough, on July 24 at 1 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
