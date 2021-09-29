Gregory Houle, 65

LACONIA — Gregory "Greg" Houle, 65, of Weirs Beach, Laconia, died in his home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, following a long illness.
Greg was born on July 31, 1956 in Laconia, NH. He was the son of Hubert 'Bert' and Donna (MacPhee) Houle.
Greg was well known throughout the state for his beautifully folded origami. Greg used dollar bills to make his origami designs — a turkey, frog, duck swan, pig, star, lobster and many more. His favorite was the dollar bill shirt with a friendly saying on the back. Greg gave away his origami dollar bills to everyone he met. Today they hang in many business establishments throughout Laconia, Gilford, and the state of New Hampshire, and where ever he traveled.
Greg and his parents built Paugus Bay Campground 40 years ago. He made many of the campsites — cutting the trees, leveling the ground, putting in water and electricity. He worked hard to make the campground the special place it is today.
Greg had many friends throughout his life. Many of his fondest memories are tubing down the Pemi River with the River Rats Club. Greg enjoyed boating in Maine and on Lake Winnipesaukee. He also enjoyed time at the Laconia Rod and Gun where he was bar manager for a few years. Greg was a very generous person. He would drive friends who were without transportation; he would lend a helping hand for any manual project — carpentry, moving, painting, plowing, and backhoe work-anything a friend might need. He was a good friend.
Greg is survived by his daughter, Shanna Houle McIntire and her husband Jim; his father and mother Hubert and Donna Houle; his sister Sue Fernley and her husband Rob, and sister Lori Havener and her husband George, his nephew Ryan Porell and his wife Erica; and nieces Caitlyn Woodhouse and her husband Jason, Erin Emery and her husband Mike, Nicole Loranger and her husband Adam and Deanna Havener.
A Private Luncheon will be held at the Beane Conference Center, in Laconia, NH, 03246.
Friends and campers are welcome to a Celebration of Life at Paugus Bay Campground, 96 Hilliard Rd in Laconia, NH, 03246, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
