Gordon Kempe, 70

ALEXANDRIA — Gordon P. Kempe, 70, of Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2022. He was born June 15, 1952, at Hartford Hospital, Connecticut.
He is survived by his sister, Diane C. Dawson (spouse Tom) of Englewood, Florida; his brother, G. Steven Kempe (spouse Lucy) of Springfield, Vermont; and former partner, Sherry A. Knierm, of Franklin.
Gordon was a graduate of East Catholic High School, Duquesne University, Saint Louis University, Virginia Medical College and was career degreed as a CRNA (certified registered nurse anesthetist) for over 35 years. After many years of private practice he became a CRNA staff member at Franklin Regional Hospital of New Hampshire. He worked at Franklin until he retired at age 66. Gordon was very active in his profession and at one point served as President of the CRNA Association of New Hampshire.
He loved gardening, and was a talented mechanic applying his skills to home restoration, unique energy devices, and related HHO and Tesla technologies. He was an avid numismatic coin collector, liked guns and target shooting, liked hiking and exploring for gems and minerals in local mines and quarries, and had an amateur radio ham license KB1RZM.
He was a nature lover with an affection for all things living. His best animal friend which he now rests next to is Ricky the dog. Gordon had many friends, of which several where close and his best, besides Ricky, Mike Vengruskas, Joel Shangran, Franz Schultz, Donna Piesniewski and Steve Kempe and spouse Lucy.
A memorial service will be held at his brother’s home and will be streamed live on the internet via Zoom. The service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. For physical address location and Zoom logon information provide an email to contact_9@aurorasky.net or by clicking on the blue "Contact" button found on www.aurorasky.net/html/gordon.html.
