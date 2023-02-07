Glenice N. Bowie, 99

AUBURN, Maine — Glenice Nelson Bowie, 99, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Clover Manor on Feb. 3.

She was born in New Gloucester, on Sept. 8, 1923, to John Otis Nelson and Ivy Edwards Nelson. She was raised on Bald Hill in New Gloucester, and graduated Salutatorian from New Gloucester High School in the class of 1941. Glenice continued her education at Farmington State Teachers College, now University of Maine Farmington, with a BS degree in 1945, and followed that later with a master's degree from the University of Maine.

