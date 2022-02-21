LACONIA — Gisele Valliere, 95, a long-time resident of Lafayette Street, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Gisele was born September 5, 1926 in Quebec, Canada. The 12th child of Napoleon Paquet and Merilda (Pare) Paquet, she grew up and attended school in the mining town of Black Lake. Upon the death of her father, she and her mother emigrated to the US, where they settled in Laconia with siblings already living there. It was in Laconia that she met the love of her life, Robert Valliere; they married in 1950.
Gisele was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette parish church and had been a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Guild. She was a loving homemaker, raising her own three children, and at various times served as a foster parent for young Canadian orphans. She also babysat nephews, grandchildren, and several neighbor children. Gisele loved to travel and took many memorable trips to Canada and throughout the eastern U.S., in the company of her much beloved grandchildren and children.
Gisele is survived by two daughters, Paulette Valliere (and husband Assou Sagara), and Francine Ray (widow of William Ray); also two granddaughters, Stephanie Watts (and husband Nicholas Watts) and Alexandra Bourdon (and husband Shawn Bourdon); as well as four grandchildren, Evangeline ("Eva"), Samuel ("Sam"), Charlotte ("Charlie"), and Lucille ("Lucy"); and two nephews, Marc Champagne and Martin Champagne. There are also many extended family members in Quebec, Canada. Gisele was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Valliere; and her son, Richard ("Rick") Valliere.
Gisele spent the last years of her life at the Belknap Country Nursing Home; her family would like to sincerely thank all the staff for their devotion, kindness, and compassion, through the end of her life — we are forever grateful.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
