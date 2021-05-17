LACONIA — Gisele M. LaPlante, 80, formerly of Union Ave, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Harris Hill Center in Concord, NH.
Gisele was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada in 1940, and was the beloved daughter of Joseph and Bernadette Bilodeau.
Prior to her death Gisele enjoyed retirement from the banking industry where she was a bookkeeper for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed cross stitching, spending time with her friends and enjoying a good meal out. She also loved to play and call Bingo at Sacred Heart Church in Laconia and at Funspot in Weirs Beach.
Gisele was predeceased by Edmond LaPlante, her husband of 40 years, in 2001. She missed him dearly. She is survived by her sons, David LaPlante of Mary Esther, FL and Denis LaPlante of Belmont, NH; her two grandchildren, Joseph LaPlante of Waldoboro, ME and Nicole LaPlante of Rumney, NH.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Approximately 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
The family asks that in these times of great need in our local communities that a memorial donation be made to a local charity to aid those less fortunate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
