MEREDITH — Gertrude Faye (Schwartz) "Gert" Kropa, 94, died peacefully in her Meredith, NH home with her loving family by her side on September 12, 2020.
Gertie was born on April 28, 1926 in Berne, Adams County, Indiana to Christian W.R. and Minnie (Sprunger) Schwartz she was raised on the family farm and was the youngest of six sisters and two brothers. The family also included one half-brother, two stepsisters and one stepbrother.
After graduating high school, Gertie moved to Fort Wayne, IN where she worked and became an active member of the local YWCA. It was at a mixer sponsored by the YMCA where she met her future husband, Gomer “Whitey” Kropa. After their marriage on July 1, 1950 the young couple moved to Indianapolis where they began their family. Ten years and 3 children later, the family moved to North Reading, MA, where they were blessed with their fourth child. In 1978, Gertie and Whitey moved to Centerville, MA, on Cape Cod. It was during this time that the couple enjoyed traveling to Europe, Great Britain, Africa, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.
They were happily married for 54 years at the time of Whitey’s passing in 2004. Gert relocated shortly thereafter to Meredith, NH, to be near to her daughter, Susan, and family.
Gertie’s most cherished times were spent with her family. She enjoyed many pastimes such as sewing, baking, and singing in the church choirs. Throughout her life she was a woman of great faith. She will always be remembered by her positivity, her generous spirit and her meticulously crafted 14-layer Jell-O mold.
The family includes four children, Dale E. Kropa and wife Janet, William A. Kropa and wife Catherine, Susan M. Kropa and husband Greg Schneberger, and Wayne R. Kropa and wife Julie; 6 grandchildren, Erik Kropa and his wife Jill, Evan Kropa and his wife Emily, Rachel Kropa and her husband Jack Whigham, Madeleine Burnley and her husband Lucas, Matthew Schneberger and Robin Kropa; 5 great-grandchildren, Brandt and Christian Kropa, Barlow and Winston Burnley, and Millie Faye Whigham.
She was predeceased by her youngest son, Wayne, who died tragically in 2000; her 5 sisters, Ruth Brown, Mary Bahner, Vera Lehman, Virginia Sprunger, Anna Gilliom; and her 2 brothers, Ernest Schwartz, Harold Schwartz; and her half-brother, Larry Schwartz. She was also predeceased by 3 step-siblings, Rosie Kuhn, Darrell Wagner, and Coleen Allamandinger.
Services will be held in Berne, Indiana, at the family’s convenience in early 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Laconia, NH or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, Meredith, NH.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.