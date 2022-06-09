Gerritt J. Farina Sr., 86

MASHPEE, Mass. — Gerritt (Gary, Sr,), son of the late Nella Foley and Sal Farina, died at home in Mashpee, MA among family on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He passed away just shy of his 87th birthday after a long-term battle with Alzheimer’s and declining health. He managed his illnesses with strength and grace.
Gary attended South Boston High School where he excelled in all athletics, later being inducted into the SBHS Hall of Fame. In the early 60s, he played semi-pro football for the Boston Sweepers. He will be remembered for his tenacity on the softball field, his extreme speed on the track and football field, and of course his quick sense of humor.
Gary then moved his family to Plymouth, NH to begin a sheet metal fabrication shop, “Farina & Sons.” His professional work can be seen across the entire Plymouth State University campus as well as within Waterville Valley Ski Resort. His most notable work includes the build and install of an 18-foot spiral staircase for the Bowdoin College Science Building in Maine. Gary and his sons worked miracles. He was a member of Plymouth Rotary and a 56-year member of the Plymouth Elks.
Gerritt (Dutch spelling for Gary) adored his large family and many friends. In any setting, Gary was the life of the party. He loved his friends at Golden Shores, Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH, and his tight-knit community on Fairgrounds Road. He believed hard work will always pay off and taught us all to enjoy every moment life has to offer.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Piesco of Mashpee, MA; his sons, Gerritt J. Farina Jr. (Patrin), Robert C. Farina (Darcy), both of Campton, NH; and his daughter, Nancy Comai, (Matthew) of Hooksett, NH; his stepchildren, Lisa Cleary (Joseph) and Mark Domenicucci, both of Port St. Lucie, FL; his sister, Marie Farina Watts of Quincy, MA; niece, Carol Hale (Mitch) of Dover, NH; nephew, Charles Connelly of Rutland, VT; as well as 10 wonderful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his sister, Marie Connelly.
Funeral services are scheduled on Monday, June 13 at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon Street, Plymouth, NH. Calling hours 10:00 a.m. – noon, with a prayer service at 11:45 a.m., followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.
The family requests that masks be worn when indoors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Plymouth Regional High School Boosters, 86 Old Ward Bridge Road, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod, 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631.
Or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.