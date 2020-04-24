SANBORNTON — Gerard A. Dulac, 86, of Osgood Road, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
Gerard was born on November 22, 1933, in Laconia, NH the son of the late Perre and Aimee (Drouin) Dulac. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Gerard worked as an inventory controller for TECO. He was very involved in his community with Native American events. He was a founder of the Laconia Indian Historical Association, New Hampshire Inter-tribal, the Dulac Land Trust, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gerard’s lifetime was focused on the perpetuation of Native American Culture.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be scheduled at a later time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
