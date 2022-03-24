LACONIA — Geraldine A. Groleau, 96, expressed her final sentiments of love to her surrounding family before passing away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, the very first day of Spring. The symbolism of Spring's promise that everything begins again by letting go and embracing the new helped mend our breaking hearts.
Gerry was first and foremost a model matriarch of the family; incredibly patient, kind, disciplined, strong and persevering — characteristics that would never diminish, even after losing her beloved husband of 57 years in 2003, Honore Lucien Groleau. Thereafter, Gerry focused her undivided attention on Jane, her very special youngest daughter. They lived robust lives together and fully engaged their Briarcrest community.
Gerry is survived by her seven children and their families: Lucien and Paula of Spring Hill, TN, John and Debra of Concord, Robert and Rhonda of St. Augustine, FL, Beverly and Joe of Franklin, Gary and Christine of Laconia, James and Devere of Kennebunkport, ME, and Jane of Laconia. Gerry (Grammy) beamed with pride over the accomplishments of her 14 talented grandchildren and was intimately attached to each and every one of them. In addition, Grammy had 26 great-grandchildren and naturally she played an integral and nurturing role in their daily lives.
Gerry was ever-ready to entertain "company" who dropped by spontaneously and frequently. She enjoyed the art of conversation, inviting her company to stay for dinner and more often than not, coerced them into playing Scrabble marathons! Gerry lived long and well. She loved much, was much loved and laughed often. She is sorely missed but her joyful nature will forever be etched upon our hearts and souls.
Services will be conducted at NH State Veterans Cemetery (Chapel), 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., in Boscawen on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, our family wishes donations be made to: NH Veterans Cemetery Association, Inc., PO Box 626, Concord, NH 03302-0626.
To view Gerry's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
