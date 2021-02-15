HERNANDO, Fla. — Gerald Wayne Lakeman was born March 3, 1933 in Laconia and passed away February 10, 2021, in Hernando, Florida. His sisters called him their “hero.” His wife called him her “lottery win.” He went by “Boppa,” “Boppy,” “Uncle Jerry and “Dad,” but most people knew him as “Jerry.”
Here are the top things I’d like you to know about him: He loved his family fiercely. He championed his friends. His golf game spoke volumes about his integrity. He was a true champion — a more humble or gentle man could not exist. He was the sharpest dresser I’ve ever known and his hair was awesome. He would change you with one conversation or should I say “story” and his wit would leave you smiling. All of these things he was were an outpouring of the living God that resided inside of him. He is loved incredibly and raised up a bunch of fun and crazy family members that can’t wait to see him again. He is in Heaven and more alive today than he ever has been.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time.
