BELMONT — George H. Hetherington, Sr., age 85, of Belmont, NH and formerly of Uxbridge, passed away December 29th after an illness.
George was the devoted husband to Dorothy A. (Benson) Hetherington for 63 years.
Mr. Hetherington was born on April 7, 1935 in Whitinsville to the late George and Emma (Theriault) Hetherington.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He began a family tradition of Naval service, with his son Jeffrey serving as well as his grandson, Jamie.
George retired from a career at UMASS Memorial Medical School as a watch engineer in commercial HVAC.
He was a hardworking father, instilling core values into his children such as “Do Your Best” and “Work Hard.” Leading by example, he built his family’s home in Uxbridge by hand. He was known around the area for various involvement in town activities including as a trustee of the former United Methodist Church of Uxbridge, being a founding member of Uxbridge Minutemen Cannon Company, participating in Blackstone Valley Heritage Committee and being a part of the VFW Fleet Cadets. He is also a proud life member of the National Rifle Association and member of Gun Owner’s Action League.
George is survived by his wife and his loving children: Carole Mansur and her husband Edward of Bristol, RI, Jeffrey Hetherington of Uxbridge, Frank Hetherington of Worcester, Kyle Hetherington and his wife Jodi of Uxbridge; his grandchildren: Nathan, Julie, Justin, Jamie, Dorothy, Victoria, George III, Brandon, Cory and Khloe; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister: Lada Nydam of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his children: Julie Avis and George H. Hetherington Jr. and his sister Jane Rondeau.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 2nd from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Uxbridge.
Funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.
Interment private.
Face coverings and physical distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s name may be made to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Muscular Dystrophy Association, 33 Lyman Street, Westborough, MA 01581.
