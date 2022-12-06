ALEXANDRIA — George G. Whittaker, 89, died Dec. 2, at home after a period of declining health.
He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, one of three children of Thomas A. and Marian (Stringreber) Whittaker. He grew up in New Jersey and met the love of his life, Judith Winters. They married and moved to New Hampshire in 1970 where they opened Alexandria Wood Joinery. George had a natural gift as a finish cabinet maker and refinisher.
George was an active community member. He worked for FEMA, was the emergency management director, health officer and supervisor of the checklist for the Town of Alexandria, a former member of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Emmons Ambulance Service.
He is survived by nephews Stephen, Thomas, and Michael Whittaker and niece Cathy Whittaker.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother Thomas Whittaker and sister Thelma Pavlic.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m., at the Alexandria United Methodist Church. Services and interment in George Washington Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alexandria Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, P.O. Box 282, Bristol, NH 03222.
