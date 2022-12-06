ALEXANDRIA — George G. Whittaker, 89, died Dec. 2, at home after a period of declining health.

He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, one of three children of Thomas A. and Marian (Stringreber) Whittaker. He grew up in New Jersey and met the love of his life, Judith Winters. They married and moved to New Hampshire in 1970 where they opened Alexandria Wood Joinery. George had a natural gift as a finish cabinet maker and refinisher.  

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.