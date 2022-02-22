GILMANTON — George A. Tuttle, 84, formerly of Weston and Natick, MA, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Pleasant View Center in Concord.
George was born on March 6, 1937 in Natick, MA, the son of Henry and Mary (Boyd) Tuttle.
He owned and operated George's Amoco in Framingham for many years, as well as owned and operated his own lawn care business for nearly a decade. In his free time, over a span of 25 years, he worked on building his home in New Hampshire, which he moved to with his wife, Theresa, in 1993. He loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. Additionally, he enjoyed spending time with his neighbor and friend, Paul, who visited him daily.
In addition to his parents, George is predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years Theresa (Young) Tuttle. George is survived by his sons, George H. Tuttle and his wife Carla of Milford, MA, Michael Tuttle and his wife Allison of Holliston, MA, and Kevin Tuttle and his wife Kim of Marlborough, MA; as well as his four grandchildren, Shannon and Jennifer of Holliston, MA, and George A. and Benjamin of Milford, MA.
There will be no services.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, online at, www.stjude.org, or by mail, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
