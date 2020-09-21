SANBORNTON — Gary Pierce Westergren, 80, of Hermit Woods Road, passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Gary was born on January 3, 1940, in Torrington, CT, the son of the late Arnold and Helen (Pierce) Westergren.
He was a 1958 graduate of Vermont Academy and earned a B.A. in English Literature from Wesleyan University in 1962. Following that, he achieved the rank of Major in the United States Marine Corps while serving as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his military service and never missed a reunion of the HMM-162 squadron.
Following his military service, Gary earned a J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School in 1970 and was a practicing attorney for 50 years. A former partner in the law firm of Westcott, Millham and Dyer, he began a second career 19 years ago as a staff attorney with the NH Division for Children, Youth and Families. He was a passionate and tireless advocate for the rights of children.
Gary was a voracious reader and a lover of the outdoors, sports, animals and children. He possessed a keen wit and intellect, integrity and compassion for all. He was a former competitive cross-country runner and wrestler and for many years stayed active playing tennis, running and bicycling, keeping pace with people decades younger. His greatest joy came from spending time with his beloved pets and family.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Michaeline, and five children, Andrew Westergren of Hampton, Amy Maheu (Michael) of South Carolina, Eric Westergren of Massachusetts, Karen Bald of Laconia, and Monique Twomey of Gilford. He was an immensely proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, Pierce and Liam Maheu, Estelle and Greyson Westergren, Caroline Bald, and Avery and Camryn Marshall. Gary also leaves his brother, Clifford Westergren, and his wife Pat, sister, Lisa Murray and her husband John, brother, Kurt Westergren; seven nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no Calling Hours. A Graveside Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Gary’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
