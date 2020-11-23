NORTHFIELD — Garrett Anthony Burley, 28, of Northfield, passed away at his home on Friday November 20, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1992, the loving son of Dwayne A. & Theresa A. (Cote) Burley. Garrett was a 2011 graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School. He had been employed at Walmart in Tilton for over 9 years making many friends during his time there. He loved working there with his mother too; greeting her every day with a hug and kiss. His greatest joy was his son, Axton, his "Peanut." He enjoyed watching him grow and learn new things every day, and spending time together as a family with Kayla. He was an avid video gamer; attending PAX-East in Boston with close friends every spring. Garrett and his Dad enjoyed spending time at the gym together.
Garrett is known as the “Fun-Uncle” by his eight nieces and nephews. They could be found together in the pool or playing catch in the yard.
Garrett is survived by his 10-month-old son, Axton, and his girlfriend, Kayla Geary of Northfield; his parents, Dwayne A. and Theresa (Cote) Burley of Northfield; his brother, Jeremy A. Cote and his children, Eliza & Miles of Waltham, MA; three sisters, Heather A. Cote of Laconia, Mandy L. Awuah and her husband Hans, their children, Gabe & Julian of Londonderry and Kendra M. Dix and her husband, Cory and their children, Kaiden, Lynnie, Chloe & Candice of Goffstown.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Park Cemetery, 414 West Main Street, Tilton.
Memorial Donations in his memory can be made to the Axton G. Geary educational fund, through Service Credit Union Account Number: 416499525
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
