LACONIA — Gardner “Mac” Hamilton McCabe, 96, passed peacefully, surrounded by family members, on Jan. 6, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Laconia. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne B. Yuskavitch McCabe who passed in July 2018.
Mac was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 6, 1922, the son of the late Charles and Albertina Sampson McCabe. He grew up in Windsor, Connecticut, and graduated from John Fitch High School. He was a Boy Scout, earning his Star Scout Award and also a member of the basketball and track teams.
After graduating, he began work as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney. When World War II broke out, he enlisted in the Navy. He was an aviation machinist first class stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and serving along the South American coast.
After the war, he returned home where he met and married Anne and built their lifetime home on Humphrey Street in Simsbury, Connecticut. Mac was a superintendent of construction for Fred Brunoli & Sons, building numerous commercial buildings in Connecticut. He was very proud of all his construction projects throughout the state but especially the Rainbow Fish Ladder which he built in Windsor.
Mac was the father of three wonderful children, guiding them to become productive and loving individuals. He loved spending time with them, swimming, diving, skating, skiing, hiking, golfing and singing. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, delighting in their milestones and many accomplishments.
Mac enjoyed traveling with his wife after he retired, especially their golf trips south and their Alaskan adventure. He loved playing golf and especially the years he spent playing with the Geritol Swingers Golf Club at Simsbury Farms. They also enjoyed the Valley 25 Square Dancers and Round Dancers Club. He had been a resident of Simsbury, Connecticut, for 64 years before moving to New Hampshire.
Mac is survived by his son, Robert C McCabe (Laura) of East Granby Connecticut; his daughters, Kathleen A. Purslow (William) of Laconia, and Diane Weston of Cape Coral, Florida; his grandchildren, Adrienne Shoemaker (Joseph), Laura Cattabriga (Anthony), Elizabeth Sack (William), Robert McCabe (Nicole), Karen McCabe, Rebecca McCabe, and Lindsey Wray (Steve); and 13 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff, nurses, LPNs, aides at St. Francis Home and his loving family in Laconia for making Mac’s last months of life a very pleasant experience. We also appreciate the work of the Central New Hampshire VNA Hospice and the nurses and staff at Lakes Region General Hospital for all of their support.
A gathering will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, Connecticut, at 10 a.m., with a Mass at St. Gabriel’s’ Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor, Connecticut, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness or donation may be made to individuals’ favorite charity. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
