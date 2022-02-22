BELMONT — Gail E. Drucker, 63, of Arlene Drive, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Concord.
Gail was born on October 5, 1958 in Hartford, CT. She spent the majority of her childhood in NYC with her Greaty, and moved as an adult to the picturesque Lakes Region.
She worked as a librarian for the Laconia Public Library for 31 years. She was a lover of literature and children's literary in particular. Gail had a heart of gold and was more concerned about the needs of others than her own. Her favorite place to vacation was Long Sands Beach in Maine, with her family. Gail loved the company of her family and friends.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Timothy Gagne of Belmont; her sons, Michael Annis and Cody Annis of Belmont; her daughters, Carol Thorn and her husband Richard of Canada, Rachel Burger of Germany, and Moriah Waldrupe and her husband Tyler of Manchester; her three grandchildren, Michael, Mia, and Addy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 6 from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Please join us for a light lunch, and bring stories to share about Gail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Laconia Public Library Summer Reading Program. You can make checks out to "The City of Laconia" and mail them to Laconia Public Library, 695 Main Street Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
