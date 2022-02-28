Frederick M. Shurbert Jr., 61

GILFORD---Frederick "Rick" Mitchell Shurbert Jr., 61, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after a sudden illness.
Rick was born on December 28, 1960, in Laconia, to Frederick Mitchell Shurbert Sr. and Elizabeth 'Betty' Lucetta Shurbert.
Rick graduated from Gilford High School, leaving an impression that would soon follow his children through school. Rick was said to have been born with a steering wheel in his hands and never let go. He first found his passion for driving while working at his father's school bus company, "Lakes Region Transit", where he met his wife of 38 years, Katrina Marie Shurbert. Throughout his life, he continued to build credibility on the road as a commercial truck driver. As hard working as he was, he always made the most of his time off by spending it with friends and family.
As a loving family man, he always put the needs of those he cared about above his own, and was well-known for having a huge heart. Rick was an impressive "jack of all trades" and enjoyed using his skills for home improvements. He loved being immersed in nature, and took pride in sharing this with his children and grandchildren every opportunity that he could. He earned the nickname "Grizzly Rick" for the close resemblance to Grizzly Adams, in both temperament and appearance, and animals of all types seemed to be drawn to Rick's compassionate ways. Rick was an achieved collector of antiquities, and saw the value in things otherwise forgotten. Those who befriended this gentle giant knew of his unwavering selflessness and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need of one. Rick also enjoyed sparking up conversations with anyone he met while on the road. He had a remarkably green thumb, and happily tended to many gardens around his home. A proud "do-it-yourselfer" who was often found out in his yard on antique tractors with his daughters and later grand-daughter perched on his knee. This cowboy at heart would hang his hat after a long day by watching spaghetti westerns, typically John Wayne or Clint Eastwood films with the family. Rick also used his spare time to immerse himself in any book he could get his hands on. Rick Shurbert saw beauty in the smallest details of life. Gone far too soon, remembered always in our hearts.
Rick was a loving father to his four children; Fredrick Mitchell 'Mitch' Shurbert III, Christianna Marie Houston and husband Roice Sr., Ian Garbriel Shurbert, and Miaya Lynn Shurbert and boyfriend Jarrod Allan Dyer. The rebellious brother of Susan Bouffard and husband Mickey, Cynthia Lobel (predeceased) and husband Bob, and William 'Bill' Dean Shurbert and wife Joanne. The wonderful grandfather to Kayleigh Frank Blythe Houston, Roice Edward Houston Jr., and Larenne Gabriel Moira Houston. He also left behind many beloved nieces and nephews as well as his four-legged canine companion, Molly.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Graveside services will be held in the spring, accompanying warmer weather, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Rick's love for animals by donating to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.