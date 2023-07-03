Frederick H. Partridge Sr.

Frederick H. Partridge Sr. 

On June 20, Frederick H. Partridge, Sr. passed away with his children by his side. He was born the son of Florence (Ma) and Horace Partridge in a little farm house in Gilmanton Iron Works.

He worked for M.A. Crowley out of Franklin for many many years before starting his own business, Fred Partridge and Son Construction. Later on he went to work for his brother at Ken Partridge Construction. Anyone who knows my father knew how much he loved his family, they meant everything to him. His mother meant the world to him.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.