On June 20, Frederick H. Partridge, Sr. passed away with his children by his side. He was born the son of Florence (Ma) and Horace Partridge in a little farm house in Gilmanton Iron Works.
He worked for M.A. Crowley out of Franklin for many many years before starting his own business, Fred Partridge and Son Construction. Later on he went to work for his brother at Ken Partridge Construction. Anyone who knows my father knew how much he loved his family, they meant everything to him. His mother meant the world to him.
He loved having his coffee and breakfast with his sister Flossie at Wyatt’s Family Restaurant in West Franklin. He would sit there and talk to his old buddy Irwin and joke with everybody there. He really liked the owners Jim and Lisa Wyatt and Holly his waitress. He would leave there, go across the street to see Lori, who he thought of as his own daughter, where he would do his favorite pass-time, scratch tickets, and talk Las Vegas and Harley-Davidsons. And Deb’s custard pies.
He is survived by his son, Fred Partridge and wife Julie Partridge; his daughter, Tonya Eden and son-in-law, David Haddock; also grandchildren, Reese M. Partridge, David Partridge, Trevor Partridge; and great-grandchildren, Allissa Partridge and Catalina Partridge; his sister, Patricia Sweeney; and brothers, Kenneth Partridge and Robert Partridge.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Margo May Partridge, and sisters, Daisy Partridge, May Worcester, Murilla Rohach, Olive Tibbetts, Lois Hillsgrove and Flossie LeBlanc; and his brothers. Leon Partridge, Junior Partridge, George Partridge, Edwin Partridge and Ernest Partridge.
There will be a graveside service at Park Cemetery in Tilton on Friday, July 7, at noon, followed by a luncheon at the American Legion, 4 Park St., Northfield, at 1 p.m., to share some laughs and memories.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home is Northfield is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
