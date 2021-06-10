Frederick Dunlop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Frederick “Freddy” Hilary Dunlop passed away on December 5, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on December 3, 1941, and was raised in the quaint town of Tilton, New Hampshire. Fred’s first passion was his wife of 52 years, Nancy, who he loved beyond measure.
He was also passionate about education. Fred earned his bachelor’s degree at Plymouth State College, Plymouth, NH, and began to teach chemistry and biology in Dayton, Ohio. While living in Ohio, he received a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Wright State University. Fred dedicated 43 of his years to the field of education and culminated his career as Principal of Allenstown Elementary and Middle School in Allenstown, NH, for 15 years.
Fred’s main goal in life was to positively impact everyone he met and to impart whatever knowledge he could to them. Fred was an amazingly creative person who took on any challenge presented to him. As a younger man, his wife Nancy bought him blueprints for a boat. With his sons, Fred spent more than seven years and hundreds of hours building a 22-foot fiberglass fishing boat, a project that began in the garage and ended in the backyard. This ship-build sparked Fred’s love for boating and inspired him to build and restore several other vessels during his lifetime. He passed this love and passion for boating onto his family.
Fred was an exceptional person, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family, became friends with everyone he met, and was the go-to person for anyone who needed help. Freddy was well loved and will be missed by many.
He leaves behind his loving wife Nancy and his four sons, Dean F. Dunlop (wife Cathy), Ryan Storey (wife Teresa), Craig Dunlop (wife Erin), and Todd Dunlop (wife Heather); his grandchildren, Paul Dotson-Dunlop (pre-deceased), Kelly Dunlop Schmidt, Miranda Taylor, Camden Dunlop, Kyle Storey, Colby Dunlop, Madelynn Farmer-Dunlop, Madelynn Dunlop, Deanna Dunlop, Jacob Storey, Lilianna Dunlop, Elizabeth Dunlop; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Dotson, Summer Taylor, Evelyn Dotson, Samuel Schmidt, Landon Dotson and Mack Taylor.
A summer graveside service will be held on July 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the family plot in Park Cemetery, Tilton, NH, to honor Freddy and all that he was and still is to so many. His celebration of life reception will be held at Black Swan Bed and Breakfast on Main Street in Tilton soon after the graveside service at 12:00 p.m.
