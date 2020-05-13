LACONIA — Frank Wyatt, 52, of Mechanic Street died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Laconia; he was born on March 15, 1968 to Russell W. Wyatt, Sr. and Rita (Cloutier) Wyatt.
Frank was a graduate of Laconia High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. Frank worked in healthcare as a nurse and ended his career working for Scotia Technology.
Frank leaves behind his mother, Rita Wyatt; two sisters, Bonnie Wright and her husband, Stanley of Whitefield, NH, and Jeannie Wyatt-Matei of Laconia, NH; two brothers, Daniel Cloutier of Savannah, Georgia, Tom Schultz of Wilton, NH; his sister-in-law, Gail Wyatt of Laconia, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, a private burial will be held in the family plot at Oakland Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
