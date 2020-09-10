FORT LONESOME, Fla. — Francis V. Theberge, 84, of Fort Lonesome, Fla. and formerly of Laconia and Ashland lost his long battle with cancer on Sept. 2. As he wanted, he was at home surrounded by family.
Francis was born June 17, 1936, and was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1956. He attended many of the class reunions and maintained lifelong friendships with classmates.
He had a long career working in the grocery industry, most notably managing the IGA in Laconia, and the Shurfine in Ashland. After he retired to Florida, he continued to remain active by running a small lawn care business. He was also an active member of the Acecapaders Retirement Community where he made his home and was well known for his quick wit. Francis was known for being loyal and a dedicated hard worker at anything he undertook. He would be the first one to volunteer for any jobs that needed to be done around the park and was often referred to as “The Energizer Bunny.” He always had a joke to share, a story to tell and laughter that would fill the room. He was well-loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alphonse and Exelia (Boutin) Theberge and his siblings Marcel, Gertrude, Simone, Jacqueline and their spouses and his infant brother Hector. Beloved son Glenn and infant grandson Taylor will also be waiting for him. Among those that left too early were his friends of many years, Reg and Nancy Torrey.
He leaves behind his loving partner of 29 years, Linda Chamberlain, along with his children, Michele Burby and husband Wayne of Laconia, Daniel Theberge and wife Doris of Gilford, and Ellen Foreman and partner Patrick Cipitelli of Glendale, Ariz. He also leaves his grandchildren Judy, Nicole, Christopher, Brittany, Austin, Ethan and Emily, and great grandchildren Demitri, Sophia, Zoe, Lillian and Benjamin. Other family members include a very special nephew Mark Sassi and his daughter Gianna of Farmington, niece Denise Ryle and her husband John of Green Harbor, Mass., Linda’s son Charlie Chamberlain and his daughters Kelsey and Ashley of Northfield, his former mother-in-law Marjorie Kimball of Laconia, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Julie Sanborn, physical therapist and friend, for her dedication and friendship as she worked with Francis to maintain his quality of life over the past few months. We will be forever grateful. We would also like to acknowledge Linda and the loving care and tireless effort she gave to Francis throughout the years. Words cannot express the gratitude that we feel.
Services will be scheduled at a future date at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to Lifepath Hospice, Green Team, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.
Wells Memorial, Plant City, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
