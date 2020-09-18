TILTON — Francis "Frank" P. Viana, 76, of Tilton passed away at his home on Aug. 6. Frank was born in Malden, Mass. on July 12, 1944, the son of Frank and Paula (Chick) Viana. He graduated from Malden High School, class of 1963. After high school, Frank joined the Navy Reserves and served with them until 1983. He moved to Tilton in 1980, with Quality Controls as plant supervisor for many years. In later years, Frank worked as sales representative for Breakheart Tools which he enjoyed very much. In 1983, Frank was initiated in the Doric Centre Masonic Lodge in Tilton, where later he would become a Master Mason for over 35 years. Frank was also active with the Eastern Star.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeff T.J. Viana Sr. of Sanbornton and Robert M. Viana of Naples, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jeff Viana Jr., Ted Viana and Kyla Viana; two great grandchildren, Rayne and Samaira Viana; brother Joseph M. Viana of Madison; three sisters, Maureen S. Webb of Hyannis, Mass., Paula J. Partaledis of Peabody, Mass., and Nina M. Scarlet of Tilton.
A memorial service will be held outside behind the Doric Centre Masonic Lodge #20, on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. The service will take place inside the lodge if the weather does not permit us to be outside. All CDC regulations will be observed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Doric Centre Masonic Lodge #20, 410 W. Main St., Tilton, NH 03276
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information visit smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.