TILTON — Francis J. Dami, 77, a resident of Tilton, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mass General Hospital in Boston after short battle with ALS. He was born on June 16, 1944 in Boston, MA, son of the late Frank J. and Mary C. (Tangusso) Dami.
Francis grew up in Somerville, MA and began his lifetime work as a mechanic at the age of 14 with Somerville Yellow Cab Company. He graduated from Somerville Trade and worked at several dealerships in MA, including Nash Hudson and the last Mercury Dealer. After moving to New Hampshire he began working for Irwin Automotive Group in Laconia, where he worked for 30 years, eventually becoming the shop foreman. When he retired he still enjoyed working on cars, especially MG's.
Francis lived on Lake Winnisquam for 35 years, enjoying boating and fishing, he then moved to Tilton where he enjoyed working in his gardens. He loved to dance and do the twist and go on cruises. He was known as the "candy man" at the local stores, where he loved to hand out candy. Francis loved his sons and grandchildren and was always willing to help them out.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Emily (Machon) Dami of Tilton; his three sons, Michael J. Dami of Gilmanton, Steven T. Dami of Belmont and Eric S. Dami of Loudon; his three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Dami and his wife Irene of Belmont.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, NH. A celebration of his life will follow at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial donation in memory of Francis, may be made to the ALS Association NNE Chapter, 10 Ferry St. #438, Concord, NH 03301.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
