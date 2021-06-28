Evelyn L. Bray, 78, and Richard Bray Sr. 81

GILFORD — Evelyn Lynn (Reynolds) Bray, 78, and Richard Bray Sr., 81, of Haywagon Rd, passed away at their home, within a few weeks of each other in early 2021.
Evelyn was very active in the Lakes Region Singers and volunteered for Lakes Region General Hospital for over 20 years. She was a past member of the Selden, NY Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary.
Evelyn took great care of her family, including her devoted dog, Brandi. She loved watching all kinds of sports on TV, particularly the Red Sox and the Patriots. She loved to crochet and travel, and possessed the ability to make quick friends everywhere she went. Snowy college football games, stuffed bears and her grandchildren could always bring a smile to her face.
Richard served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. He worked for the Telephone Company with the original Ma Bell, as an engineer, then worked as a police officer with the Laconia Police Department and Barnstead Police Department. He was a volunteer fireman with the Protection Company in Port Washington, NY, and Selden, NY, culminating in serving as chief from 1975-1976.
Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, camping, and boating with his family. He was a skilled handyman who could fix or install anything. He loved playing cards, watching John Wayne movies, and chauffeuring his granddaughters in the golf cart. His passion always remained highest in following the lives of his brothers in the fire and police departments.
Evelyn and Richard are survived by their sons, Richard W. Bray Jr. of Gilford, and Scott E. Bray and his wife Sarah Bray of Cuba, NY; Evelyn's sisters, Judy R. Hogan and her husband Tom, of Cold Spring Harbor, NY, and Toni Lee Grey and her husband Ken, of Frankfort, IL; Richard's brothers, Robert Bray and Kenneth Bray and his wife Ruth; and their three grandchildren, Nicholas Bray, Samantha Bray and Allison Bray; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held for Richard and Evelyn Bray, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
A private Graveside Service will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
Friends are invited to join the family in a joint Celebration of Life for Richard and Evelyn immediately following the Funeral Service.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.