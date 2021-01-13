Evelyn K. Vermouth, 96, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Belknap County Nursing Home. Born in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of Carmie and Irene (Bell) Kelly. She grew up in Springfield, VT, graduated from Springfield High School and married her late husband, Vernon. They spent several years in Granville, NY before moving to Northborough, MA and later retiring to Newfound Lake. Together they raised four sons.
Evelyn was a member of the Bristol United Church of Christ. She loved her family; knitting hats, socks, mittens and sweaters for them all. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening and loved to read.
Her surviving family members include sons, Peter of W Brookfield, MA, Thomas of Northfield, NH, and Terry of Cary, NC; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon and son, Michael.
A celebration of life will be held later in the summer. Interment will be at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church St., Bristol, NH 03222. To leave a condolence or sign an online guestbook go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.