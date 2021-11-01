GILFORD — Euclide J. Cantin II, 66, of Annis Drive, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Euclide was born on August 8, 1955 in Laconia, the son of the late Ralph Cantin and Joy Dandy (Nadon). He was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region and worked as a painter for over 40 years.
Euclide enjoyed motorcycle rallies, concerts, and cookouts. He also cherished his time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Euclide is survived by his son, Jarod Leroux; daughters, Mickayla Cantin and Jamie Antelmi; six grandchildren, Colby, Logan, Yolanda, Mackenzie, Carter, and Elijah; five sisters, Kim Cantin and her husband, Bobby, Pamela Joyal and her husband, Marc, Lori Magee, Renee Cantin, and Jeanne Pembroke; his brother, Bill Boulanger; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Joseph Cantin and his great-grandson, Yuriel Banegas-Albelo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.