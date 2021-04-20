RESTON, Va. — Erik Kent Ellingsen, 33, of Reston, VA (formerly of Northfield), passed away on February 6, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Erik was born on March 31, 1987 in Concord, NH, to Leif and Maureen (McGarry) Ellingsen and grew up in Northfield. He graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 2005, where he played varsity soccer and baseball, was an avid drummer, and forged friendships that lasted for the rest of his life. He earned an associate degree in Criminal Justice from New Hampshire Technical Institute and a bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law from American University. Erik was a leader, protector, and provider in every aspect of his life. These instincts led him to a career in public service. He joined the Transportation Security Administration while still in college, and served rotations on special teams to augment transportation security across the country. At age 26, he achieved his dream of joining the U.S. Secret Service. Stationed primarily at the White House, he traveled nationally and internationally on assignments to ensure the safety of government officials, including President Obama. Most recently, he worked as an analyst for a defense contractor. He was extremely proud of his federal service.
Erik married Danielle Simpson in 2015. In the five years they had together, they enjoyed traveling all over the United States and the Caribbean. He loved being a tour guide for out-of-town friends and family visiting Washington, DC. Though he had lived in the DC metro area since 2007, he frequently returned to New Hampshire, where he enjoyed driving through the White Mountains with his wife and sitting around a fire pit with friends. He was a calm, constant presence in the lives of those around him and he took great pride in taking care of his family and friends.
After his cancer diagnosis in 2019, he vowed not to let cancer control him, and he continued to live his life to the fullest. He continued to work, travel, dream big, and make plans for the future. Though his time was ultimately cut short by this terrible disease, he never thought of himself as a victim, and never allowed those around him to treat him like one.
He was predeceased by his father Leif, and is survived by his wife Danielle, mother Maureen, brother Victor, aunts, uncles, cousins, a large network of friends, and Danielle’s family who loved him as one of their own.
A brief graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 4, at Park Cemetery in Tilton, followed by a gathering to celebrate and remember at 12:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Tilton. All are welcome at both. Casual attire and masks are requested.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LUNGevity (www.lungevity.org).
