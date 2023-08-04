BELMONT — Elsie E. Allard, 81, of Belmont, went home to be with her loving Savior on Friday, Aug. 4, after a long battle with illness.
Elsie was born in Bethlehem, and has been a lifelong resident of the Laconia/ Belmont area.
Elsie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert R. Allard Jr., and is survived by her brother, Larry (Betty) Garland of McEwen, Tennesee; daughter, Tammy (Joe) Corson of Belmont; son, Joe (Beth) Allard of Belmont; daughter, Patty Allard of Laconia; and daughter, Becky Allard of Laconia. Elsie was a loving grandmother to Sarah (Scott) Pelchat, Krystal Corson, Mary Allard, Amy Allard, and Larry (Samantha) Allard. She was also great-grandmother to Savannah Stone, Joshua and Chandler Hardy.
Elsie was an avid reader of mystery novels and loved to watch a good “who-done-it” whenever she had the chance. She took great comfort in reading God’s word and had an unshakable belief that even through the hard times, her Savior walked with her hand-in-hand. Elsie attended Heritage Baptist Church of Laconia whenever her health allowed, often speaking fondly of the love and consideration showed to her by the congregation when attending. Elsie will be fondly remembered for her giving, unselfish nature, her unshakable faith and deep love of her Savior, her family and friends. She will be sorely missed.
There will be a graveside service at South Road Cemetery in Belmont for immediate family only, per her request.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
