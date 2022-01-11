Ellen J. Riess, 82

PLYMOUTH — Ellen Joy Riess, 82, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at her home, early Sunday morning, January 9th, with her family by her side.
Joy was born on April 27, 1939 in Woburn, Massachusetts to John J. and Alyce Marie (Collins) Shields. Her sister, Maureen, and two brothers, John (Jay) and Mark predeceased her, as did her husband and the love of her life, Paul A. Riess, who died in December of 2014.
Whether in business or in life, Joy and Paul made a great team. Early on, they raised their family in North Andover, MA before moving to Plymouth, NH to remodel and open Ye Welcome Inn restaurant and lounge on Route 3A. The ‘hostest with the mostest,’ Joy was beloved by customers as she ran the restaurant alongside her husband and children. Later, Joy and Paul ran Security Storage, a self-storage business in west Plymouth which continues to be operated by the Riess family today.
Joy enjoyed swimming and seafood, dinner with friends and family, and trips to Las Vegas and Mohegan Sun. A skilled poker and slot machine player, Joy always seemed a bit luckier than the rest.
She leaves behind a family who will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her son Michael and wife Martha, son Patrick and wife Cindy, daughter Darlene “Dolly” and husband Edwin, son Robert and wife Catherine, and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
We would like to thank the nurses of Lake Region VNA, especially Stephanie, for the kindness and care they gave to our mother.
A private graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth, in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.
