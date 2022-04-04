PLYMOUTH — Ellen Joy Riess, 82, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at her home, early Sunday morning, January 9, with her family by her side.
She was the wife of Paul A. Riess who died in December of 2014.
She is survived by her son, Michael and wife Martha; son, Patrick and wife Cindy; daughter, Darlene “Dolly” and husband Edwin; son, Robert and wife Catherine, and four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life is going to held at the Newfound Inn, 1030 Mayhew Turnpike, Bristol, on Saturday, May 7, from 2 p.m. to5 p.m. Private burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth.
For more information, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
