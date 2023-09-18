BOSCAWEN — Elizabeth Whitney Newell passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 21, 1956, to Edwin Horley and Dorothy Quincy (Sayward) Newell. She grew up in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1975. She received her associate degree from the NH Technical College in Laconia.
She was communicant of St. James Episcopal Church and in the late 1960s became the first female acolyte in the NH Episcopal Diocese. She attended Grace Episcopal Church, East Concord. She participated in many interfaith services in Laconia and served as an acolyte at St. Ann’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Elizabeth was a member and past Worthy Advisor of Laconia Assembly #3 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, past Grand Christian Flag Bearer and past Grand Charity of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She was a recipient of the Grand Cross of Color and served on the Grand Cross of Color Degree Team holding the offices of Hope and Victory. As an adult she was an advisor and past chairperson of the Plymouth Assembly #10 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and served on the Grand Executive Committee.
She was a 48-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star serving as Matron of Peabody-Mt. Washington Chapter #35, Tilton, and Ellacoya Chapter #43, Holderness. She was a past Grand Electa, past Deputy Grand Marshal, and past Grand Marshal of the NH Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. She was a Grand Representative to Scotland in New Hampshire and had the pleasure of attending the Supreme Grand Chapter of Scotland before becoming Grand Representative. She was also a member of the Rugged Cross Order of the White Shrine, Boscawen.
Elizabeth served as a member and former vice president of the Belknap County Family Against Violence Committee. She was part of PALS and volunteered at the Gilford Public Library for many years.
While raising a family she was the vice president of WEJEDA, Inc. (d.b.a. Bridge’s Motel) from 1989 to 1999. She worked at the Gilford Before & After School Program and then as a nursery teacher for Lakes Region Day Care. She was employed by the NH Department of Water Supply & Pollution Control (n.k.a. Department of Environmental Services) as a secretary from 1980 to 1983. In 2003 she was employed by the NH Judicial Branch and retired as a court monitor/assistant in 2022 due to health reasons.
She enjoyed her pets, quilting, gardening, traveling and baking.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Edwin Newell; and beloved sister, Alexandra Sayward Newell. She is survived by her son, David Bridge and Meredith of Gilford; daughter, Jennifer Huckins and Kevin; and two grandchildren, Lily and Charles Huckins of Alexandria, and daughter Amanda Bridge of Boscawen; her sister, Cynthia Brown and Edward of Dover, Delaware; nephew, Todd Sanborn and Nannette of Belmont; niece, Lesleigh Boulanger and Stepehen of Dover, Delaware; and nephew Carl Sanborn and Jamie of Thornton; as well as many great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-great grandniece and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Dixie, and cat, Whitney.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m., at the Squam Valley Masonic Temple, Route 3, Holderness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth’s name can be made to the William Pitt Tavern, Grand Lodge of NH, P.O. Box 120, Manchester, NH 03105-0120; Jack Bryne Hospice Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock, 1 Medical Center Drive HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756; or to the Dartmouth Cancer Center, Medical and Healthcare Advancement, 1 Medical Center Drive HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756.
A private burial will take place at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk, Maine.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.