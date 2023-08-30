MEREDITH — Loving mother, grandmother and friend, scholar and raconteur, Elizabeth "Beth" (Murrie) O'Neil, died at her home in Meredith, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the age of 87. Although declining health limited her mobility in recent years, she lived life “on the go.” Widowed upon the 1983 death of her husband, Robert "Bob" O'Neil, who remained a vivid presence in her life, she relocated several times after her sons were grown, and she traveled widely. She was a vibrant woman who will be remembered for her fierce independence and sharp wit.

A voracious reader, theater and movie-goer, Elizabeth loved good stories, whether in the pages of a book, on stage or screen or shared by friends. Her taste ran the gamut from Martin McDonagh to Mike Birbiglia, and she often instructed visitors, “Tell me a good joke.” Because her laughter was infectious, attempts were made to comply. She binge-watched virtually every worthwhile offering on Netflix, PBS, Prime and Acorn with the sensibilities of a professional critic.

