MEREDITH — Elizabeth M. "Teddy" Taranto of Plymouth, MA and Meredith, died peacefully in her home on March 6, 2022. She is the beloved wife of Michael Taranto Jr.
Teddy was born in Summit, NJ, on November 22, 1941, daughter of the late Gregory and Elizabeth (Daly) McNab. She graduated high school from Academia San Jose in Villa Caparra, Puerto Rico, where the family resided for several years due to her father’s job. After returning from Puerto Rico, Teddy attended Berkeley business school in Orange, NJ, and then went to work for both J.P. Stevens and Kobrand, both located in New York City.
After she married, Teddy and Mike lived for over 30 years in Westfield, NJ, where they raised their three children. During those years, Teddy was very active with volunteer work serving as treasurer of the Junior League of Elizabeth, president of Tamaques School PTO, treasurer of Westfield Friends of the Library, treasurer of St. John’s on the Lake, board member of Egenolf Early Childhood Center, as well as volunteering her time at the Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, NJ. Teddy also served as chief financial officer for Bear Island Resources for over a decade.
The family spent their summers on Lake Winnipesaukee. Later, Teddy and Mike relocated to Meredith, and split their time between there and Plymouth, MA. Teddy was an avid reader and enjoyed both historical fiction as well as her daily Wall Street Journal. She never stopped educating herself and in addition to reading the newspaper daily, she read as much history as she could and loved to engage in passionate political conversations. She even carried a copy of the US Constitution as a resource in her discussions. Teddy also enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, sewing and quilting. Many Halloween costumes were hand-sewn for her children over the years as well as gorgeous quilts which she hand-quilted. One of her favorite times of the year was Christmas and she loved to make Christmas an extravaganza. She is well known for her many Christmas cookies which she loved to bake and give to her family and friends.
Besides her husband Michael, she is survived by her sons, Michael Gregory Taranto and his wife Agnes of Dover, Stephen Taranto and his wife Cara Toscano of Little Silver, NJ; and her daughter, Elizabeth Millett and her husband Brian of Stoneham, MA. She was the grandmother of Katherine and Michael Millett and Violet Taranto. Teddy is also survived by her brother Gregory McNab Jr. of Rhode Island; her sisters, Jeanie Anderson of California, Ann Saretsky of Kentucky, Maggie McNab of California, and the late Claire Haroian.
Visiting hours will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home located at 619 State Rd., Plymouth, MA (Manomet) on Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church located at 801 State Rd., Plymouth, MA. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
