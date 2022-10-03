Elisha B. Chandler, 57

FRANKLIN — Elisha Beth Chandler, 57, of Franklin, died at her home on September 30, 2022.
She was born in Franklin on November 8, 1964, the daughter of Earl and Irene (Belair) Chandler. Elisha resided in Franklin most of her life.
She was always happy and enjoyed parties and family gatherings, singing Country Western music and playing the guitar. Elisha was known by family and friends for always remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions with sending a greeting card. She especially enjoyed going out to eat.
Family members include her sisters, Earlene Beauchemin and husband Norman of Franklin, with whom she made her home, Nancy Kirkbride of Pembroke, Maine, and Kathy Turcotte and her husband George of Winter Haven, Florida; nieces and nephews, Kristopher Turcotte, Nicole Turcotte, Aaron Beauchemin, and Kimberly Kenney and families; grandnieces, Hayley and Katelynn Kenney; grandnephews, Jacob and Cameron Turcotte; and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Shirley Chandler who died in 1961.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. John Cemetery, Sanborn Road (Rte. 132) Tilton.
Donations in memory of Elisha may be made to National Downes Syndrome Foundation, 1370 Center Drive, Suite 102, Atlanta, GA 30338.
Thibaut-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
