BOSCAWEN — Eleanor C. Jenness, 86, of Boscawen, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Eleanor was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on July 4, 1936, to Thomas J. and Bertha (Brightman) Picard. Following graduation from Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Dorchester, Massachusetts, in 1954, she attended Hickox Secretarial School and worked as a legal secretary for several years. She also worked at IPC (now Freudenberg Group) and, later in life, as a cashier with Publix Supermarket in Florida. Eleanor relocated with her family to New Hampton, in 1976 and spent subsequent years living in Melbourne, Florida, and Franklin, before settling in at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. She was a past member of the New Hampton Community Church and, more recently, Franklin Baptist Church.
Eleanor was proud to have been a Rainbow Girl under the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed Bible study as well as bowling, making clothes for her and her children, knitting and crossword puzzles. Her most cherished moments were the times spent with family and friends harmonizing, laughing and celebrating life.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Scott R. Rowbotham and wife Wendy of Plymouth; her daughter, Cheryl A. (Rowbotham) Ferren and husband Eric of Northfield; her step-daughters, Mary Wright of New Hampton, Alice Jenness of Hebron, and Brenda Foskitt and her husband Phil; two brothers, John Picard and wife June of Meredith, and Lynwood (Smitty) Picard and wife Marilyn of New Port Richey, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Michael Smith, McKenzie Rowbotham, Jamie Berube, Jason Harriman, Dawn Haskell, Cliff Cutter, Shawn Jenness, Jacqueline Foskitt, Joshua Reed, and Gregory Foskitt; and 12 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Tyler, Hayley, Khia, Logen, Zakarie, Kiarra, Colten, Sawyer, Lily, Zoie and Presley; one great-great-grandson, Christopher; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Walter C. Rowbotham; her second husband, Rodney F. Jenness; her daughter, Lisa G. (Rowbotham) Gordon; her brother, Thomas J. Picard Jr.; and her sisters, Elsie (Picard) Mason and June (Picard) Ettari.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service being held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 21, at New Hampton Community Church, 14 Church Lane in New Hampton, followed immediately by cemetery committal at Oakland Cemetery, 73 Center Road in Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the general resident fund at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Please make checks payable to The Edna McKenna Trust Fund and mail c/o Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303; or to the National Alliance on Mental Health at https://nami.org/Home.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://phaneuf.net/.
