Eleanor C. Jenness, 86

BOSCAWEN — Eleanor C. Jenness, 86, of Boscawen, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Eleanor was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on July 4, 1936, to Thomas J. and Bertha (Brightman) Picard. Following graduation from Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Dorchester, Massachusetts, in 1954, she attended Hickox Secretarial School and worked as a legal secretary for several years. She also worked at IPC (now Freudenberg Group) and, later in life, as a cashier with Publix Supermarket in Florida. Eleanor relocated with her family to New Hampton, in 1976 and spent subsequent years living in Melbourne, Florida, and Franklin, before settling in at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. She was a past member of the New Hampton Community Church and, more recently, Franklin Baptist Church.

